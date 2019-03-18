CS nominee Magoha pledges to streamline education sector

Wangari Njuguna

Education Cabinet secretary nominee George Magoha has vowed to focus on improving education quality if Parliament approves his appointment.

He also pledged to ensure funds allocated to the ministry are prudently utilised.

Speaking during the Pioneer School education day in Murang’a county on Saturday, Magoha said he would put in place a computerised system to monitor management of funds in the sector.

He, however, said concerted efforts from various stakeholders are required to successfully transform the education sector.

“For there to be good results, I will require parents, teachers, administrators and other parties to boost my efforts. I cannot work alone,” said Prof Magoha.

He regretted that a lot of money earmarked for education projects ends up in the pockets of a few people. “Every coin released by the ministry must be accounted for,” he said.

Meanwhile, Magoha challenged parents to stop neglecting their duties and instead participate in the education of their children.