Calls for justice as six guards laid to rest

Enock Amukhale

Emotions ran high as six security guards killed at Kilingili market two weeks ago were laid to rest on Saturday.

Mourners wailed uncontrollably during the burial attended by political leaders from Kakamega and Vihiga counties.

Linus Anyiga, 74, Thomas Minao, 70, Francis Osayo, 48, John Ondachi, 63, and Charles Kalume 60 and John Shiloya, 50, werehacked to death a fortnight ago in a robbery incident that shook residents.

Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya, his Vihiga counterpart Wilber Ottichilo, MPs Omboko Milemba(Emuhaya), Aseka Christopher (Khwisero) Ben Shinali (Ikolomani), Alfred Agoi (Sabatia)and senators George Khaniri (Vihiga) and Moses Wetang’ula (Bungoma) asked the police to ensure justice for the six by ensuring criminals are brought to book.

The leaders also blamed the police officers for laxity and failing to protect the residents. The killings occurred a few metres from a police station.

Vihiga County Commissioner Susan Waweru said 19 suspects had been arrested over killings, adding that those found culpable will face full force of the law.