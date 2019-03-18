Help us realise transition policy, Suda asks Church

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The government has urged faith-based organisations and the private sector to chip in and help equip schools to accommodate increased number of learners following the 100 per cent secondary transition policy.

Higher Education Principal secretary Collete Suda yesterday said plans are underway to expand infrastructure and capacitate schools to handle extra learners.

“We are making all the arrangements needed to expand the infrastructure. But at the same time we are calling on faith-based organisations to help us just as they have always done,” she said.

Prof Suda spoke during a special mass at the Precious Blood Girls High School Riruta, where she was representing President Uhuru Kenyatta.

Transition policy

She urged school heads whose institutions are overwhelmed to allow students to continue learning as the government works on the infrastructure.

John Cardinal Njue, who led the mass, said the Catholic Church would support the government to ensure the success of the 100 per cent transition policy.

Most secondary schools are grappling with congestion after the government implemented the policy seeking to enhance access to education.

On Saturday, the President assured that the government will put in place adequate infrastructure to complement the transition policy.

“We have to deal with infrastructure development in our schools to match the increasing number of students,” said the Head of State during a prize giving day at Mang’u High School.

Most public schools in the country are witnessing acute shortage of classrooms following the transition policy initiated by the government last year.

Swollen numbers

Media reports in January indicated that most schools converted dispensaries, laboratories, stores, libraries and disused buildings into classrooms and dormitories to cope with huge number of students.

A spot check by People Daily at the Precious Blood Riruta the school has converted some offices, including a staffroom, into to accommodate the swollen numbers.