How my lucrative land deal backfired!

MCA Gwinso

That I am the blue-eyed boy of His Popularity the Governor of our county is no secret. You recall that we fell out during the last campaigns when I openly campaigned for his rival. All that, however, is water under the bridge and we are now tight. In fact, he has ensured I am a member of all the crucial committees in the County Assembly. This, however, is a source of trouble for me. I have now a gang of enemies.

The other day, two of the committees to which I belong, the County Investments Committee and the Tender Committee had their meetings set for the same day, same time. I read malice in this since the chairs of both teams knew I belonged to both committees.

In each of the meetings, there was a crucial agenda item close to my heart—besides there was also the small issue of sitting allowance. My attempts to persuade the chairs to push forward their meeting failed. Undeterred, I decided I was going to attend both meetings. Kwani iko nini?

On the material day, I began by attending the Investments committee meeting. My main interest here was the agenda on the purchase of land to build a market. We had earlier been asked to identify a piece of land which the county would buy.

I had bought a piece of land through Mama Hiro, my mum-in-law’s daughter. I knew I would easily sway the committee to buy the prime parcel of land.

“Before we start the meeting, it is important that we declare interests in the land we have identified, for the sake of transparency,” said MCA Pinto, the chair.

I immediately smelled a big rat: never before had this been a requirement in our investment meetings.

Twice cornered

“If any of your relatives owns the piece you will suggest, declare it now,” he added.

Quick thinking told me to “receive a call” and walk out of the meeting. So I held my phone close to the ear and left the room.

I decided to go to the Tender committee meeting. When I got into the room, everyone turned to look at me in a strange way. Then for a moment, nobody spoke till I took my seat.

“Karibu bwana Gwinso,” said the chair. “When you came in, we were just wondering whether you have anything to do with one of the companies that has bid for the market construction.”

The question caught me off guard. There wasn’t much I could do but grin sheepishly.

“One of the directors bears a name similar to that of your spouse,” he said.

How on earth had they discovered Mama Hiro’s maiden name?

Not to take this lying down, I flared up. “Can you prove she is my spouse? Do not politicise this matter,” I thundered.

“Gwinso, nobody is introducing politics here. We just want to be clear about it,” said the chair in an annoyingly calm manner.

Feeling cornered, I fell back to my mobile phone. I held it close to my ear and walked out of the meeting. The thought of going back to the first meeting nauseated me, just like the idea of going to the office. So, I headed back home hoping to get some solace.

“How early today? I knew it. I knew you would succeed,” said Mama Hiro at home.

I kept mum and instead made my way to the bedroom to reflect on my masaibu. Just as I lay on my bed, I remembered I had not signed the attendance list for both meetings, meaning no sitting allowance for me. I must report the people to the Governor, Sipendi kuonewa!

