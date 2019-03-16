Nanok lauds Uhuru for assenting to Petroleum Bill

Turkana Governor Josphat Nanok has lauded President Uhuru Kenyatta for signing the Petroleum Bill into law. The Head of State assented to the Bill on Tuesday.

“We are very happy that the President assented to the Bill without any alterations,” Nanok said on Wednesday.

He said passage of the Bill would allow the community to benefit from additional resources to develop and realise its development agenda. The county requires Sh149 billion to fund its five-year county integrated development plan (CIDP).

County Finance and Planning executive Robert Loteleng’o recently said the county would raise Sh60 billion from its National Treasury allocation and would seek partners to fund the deficit.

However, the new law allocates 20 per cent of oil proceeds to the local government, five per cent to communities living near the oil site and 75 per cent to the central government. An earlier draft had given 10 per cent to the communities.

The bill also provides that Parliament will review the percentages within 10 years. Nanok said the funds would address drought problems once and for all by boosting irrigation and food security in the county.

He said there were very high expectations from his government, which has been receiving about Sh10 billion annually since 2013.

“You cannot expect a child, who has been in the womb for 53 years to be born, grow and fend for itself in six years. The expectations are too high but we are slowly getting there,” said the county boss.