Nanok says county distributing relief supplies amid drought

Turkana County government has absolved itself of accusations that it is not doing enough to cushion residents from the ongoing drought.

Addressing the press in Lodwar on Friday, Governor Josphat Nanok said the county government has provided humanitarian supplies, including 36,000 (50kg) bags of cereals, 10,000 (50kg) bags of beans and 10,000 (20-litre) cans of cooking oil.

He said distribution of the relief rations started on February 28 and is expected to reach 805,000 residents.

The Governor added that 70 per cent of the affected population had been reached by the relief food.

“Food has been delivered and distribution is ongoing,” he said.

He added that the county government allocated Sh200 million to relief food and an additional Sh150 million to the emergency fund, which it might be forced to spend if the drought situation persists.

Nanok was, however, non-committal on claims some residents have died owing to the drought. He said he does not have reports of any deaths from the county health records or other teams.

“We have no confirmation of deaths. We first got the information from the media, we don’t doubt it but we are stepping up our humanitarian support,” he said.

The governor said livestock has succumbed to the drought but did not give figures of the livestock loss, citing vastness of the county. He added that 30,000 people have moved to Uganda in search of water and pasture.

Nanok said the worsening drought has caused conflicts as pastoralists communities move near the borders where there is pasture.

According to National Drought Management Authority (NDMA), the drought situation in the county is at “alert stage” but in Turkana West and Kibish sub-counties it is at “alarm stage”.

The Governor said the County government was also undertaking additional interventions including provision of supplementary food, vaccination, treatment and drug provisions in all the health centres in the county to monitor and prevent cases of acute malnutrition among children.

He said the county was supplying water through bowsers to drought hotspots in Loroo, Nalapatui and Namorkirionok in Turkana West, Naduat and Lokapelpus (Turkana North), Lopii (Turkana East), Nasiger and Kopoe (Loima). Nanok appealed for support from other organisations.