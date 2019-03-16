Ngige, Madoya lead locals at Kenya Open

Thika Golf Club’s Simon Ngige and Great Rift Valley’s Jastus Madoya are in the race for a chunk of Kenya Open Golf Championship’s biggest payout as they made the cut after two rounds at the Magical Kenya Open yesterday.

The 35-year-old Ngige, who is making a return after missing the cut last year at Muthaiga, played a steady round of golf on the second day of the Open for a one-over par score and a total of two -under par 140 after two rounds.

Teeing off from the par four, 10th, Ngige started well leveling the hole before going on to birdie the par five, 11th. Bogeys at the par five, 12th, par three, 14th and par four, 15th threatened to spoil the party for Ngige but he had a quick turnaround to birdie the par three 16th and hold par 17th and 18th for a back nine total of 37.

He had a relatively better run in the front nine as he bogeyed the par four first and seventh and birdied the par five, sixth and the par four ninth to return a total of 35.

“I had an amazing day on the course on the first round and had purposed to play a 70 or better on the second round but played a 72 which is ok. We had good preparations with the Safari Tour and playing at Karen just a week to the competition helped me prepare mentally for the course. The most important thing now is let the ball roll and hope to maintain my rhythm in the next two days,” said Ngige.

On his part, Jastus Madoya who has made the cut for the first time leveled the course on the two rounds. He played for birdies on the par four seventh, par five 11th and 12th and par four 17th but dropped shots on the second, sixth, ninth and 14th holes for level 71. He double bogeyed the par four 15th and picked bogeys on the third and 16th holes to cancel out four birdies and return a par 71 score.

Greg Snow, winner of the 2018/19 Safari Tour Golf Series, struggled with form returning a 1-over par 72 score for a tournament total of 3-over par 145 thus missing the cut.

He started off the round steadily, holding par at the par four,10th, before holing consecutive birdies at the par five, 11th and 12th. He held par on the 13th, 14th and 15th holes, before hitting consecutive bogeys at the 16th and 17th holes to card a total of 36. On the first nine, he carded a total of 36 courtesy of two birdies at the par four, first and the par four, seventh as well as a bogey on the par four, third and a double-bogey on the par five, sixth.

Veteran golfer, Dismas Indiza also threw a two-under par first round score to card a lowly five-over par 76 after triple bogeying the par four third.