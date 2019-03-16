KBF league jumps off at Nyayo Stadium court

Kenya Basketball Federation (KBF) league season jumps off on Saturday with some high profile matches lined up for the first weekend.

The premier league is back to Nyayo National Stadium indoor arena while Division One matches remain at United States International University – Africa (USIU-Africa).

Last season’s losing finalist Ulinzi Warriors face Equity Bank in their league opener of a busy season. In addition to the league, the soldiers are set to represent the country in FIBA Zone Five competitions alongside holders Kenya Ports Authority (KPA) as well as host military games later in the year.

Against Equity, Warriors’ coach William Balozi will have new signings David Kitong’o, returning Byrone Mabonga and Spephan Simiyu who was promoted from Div One side Morans at his disposal.

However, the tactician must be scratching his head as two key players Tiberius Menya and big man Joseph Owino will miss the opening action due to other military engagements.

“Our preparations were good and I am confident my players have what it takes to win the league opening match. Equity are a good side and they have recruited well coming to the new season but we will hold our own. We have able replacements for the missing players,” said coach Balozi. The team plays Kenya College of Accountancy (KCA) University on Sunday.

On their part, the bankers have revamped their team with the inclusion of three new players, Joshua Kisali from Zetech, Booby Onyango and Faizal Aden, a shooting guard who has previously played basketball in the USA.

“We are looking at building the team so we went for young signings and so far the team is gelling well. We take it one match at a time and see what the season holds,” said Equity coach Carey Odhiambo.