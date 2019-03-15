English VideosK24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos
Kakamega Quintuplets : Newborns to remain in hospital
The quintuplets born three days ago in Kakamega county will remain in hospital for the next two months before they are discharged after they developed breathing complications before they were transferred to the Moi Teaching and Referral hospital in Eldoret.
According to doctors at the facility, two of the neonates are receiving specialized treatment, while the mother and two other babies are out of danger.