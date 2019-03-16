Kawangware face Kabiria in Super Eight crunch

Former Super 8 Premier League champions Kawangware United will be up against bitter rivals Melta Kabiria at Riruta BP Stadium in one of the eight weekend matches.

Kawangware, under the tutelage of former Nairobi City Stars player Francis Thairu began their 2019 campaign on a low after losing 3-0 to debutants Lebanon FC last weekend to lie pointless at the bottom of the 16-team log.

After finishing fifth in last year’s edition, Kawangware will be eager to walk away with three points in their clash against Melta and finish the first leg at a favourable spot. However, a win for Kawangware will not come easy as Melta beat them 1-0 during the second leg after a barren draw in the first leg.

Kawangware’s coach urged fans to turn up in large numbers to support his team. “It will be a good game; players know each other well but for us, we are aiming for a win. We are hoping fans will come out in numbers to support the squad.” Thairu quipped Thairu ahead of the famous Dagoretti derby.

Melta’s 3-1 defeat to cup holders Jericho All-Stars last week left them lying at 14th place and they will hoping to collect the winning points.

Elsewhere, after a perfect start on their debut appearance, new kids on the block Lebanon will be keen to keep the fire burning at the top of the log when they face Rongai All-Stars at Nakeel grounds.

Meanwhile, TUK FC welcomes Team Umeme at Kabete grounds hoping to put behind their 1-2 defeat to Rongai as they take another shot at the title this season.

Last year’s runners up Makadara junior league will cross swords with super 8 division one champions Githurai All Stars.