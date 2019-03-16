Thursday Nite Live was teeming with live music lovers who had come to Js Fresh Bar and Kitchen for Silayio and The Queens of Nubia concert on Thursday. There was barely any room to move and the small dancefloor was instantly overcrowded when the show commenced.

Naona Bado singer Amileena happened to be in the house and went up on stage to perform. The exuberant crowd ate up every single note that escaped her voice. Her appearance was brief and before long she made way for the headliners.

As Silayio and her all-female band, the Queens of Nubia, were setting up, the dance-floor saw an increase in people despite there being barely an inch left for spare feet. An instrumentalist set backed up Silayio and the band. With a powerful voice, she belted song after song spreading across waves of cheer.

The Usiniseme singer and her band performed various songs that the crowd sang along to or only danced to if the lyrics were evasive.

As the show came to an end, it was obvious that the crowd was craving for more, but since time was up, they had to be content with the dose of live music they had just enjoyed and perhaps come for more next week. The house deejay immediately took over without giving people time for respite.

Now that the stage had been vacated, it meant more room for dancing and it was thronged within no time. People were unhinged. The sober and the inebriated ones had one thing in common; they all wanted to have a good time.

That was understood by the deejay and he delivered the experience. He jumpstarted the party by dropping Kenyan hits spreading a nostalgic vibe in the atmosphere with his throwback chart from the early 2000s.

Thanks to the open-air design of Js, there was room to breathe. The plants hanging above also provide a sense of freshness that is definitely needed at such times when the pub and restaurant is brimming. Silayio and the Queens Of Nubia concert came after Buula’s performance last week on the same day.

The next edition of Thursday Nite Live on the March calendar is the much anticipated performance by acclaimed Benga Maestro Makadem, who always attracts a diverse crowd. His concert will be at the same venue.