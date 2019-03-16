Entertainment and LifestylePeople Daily

Artistes’ beef with Magical Kenya

March 16, 2019
Kenyan artistes are up in arms after the Kenya Tourism Board, through Magical Kenya, contracted South Africa’s Mafikizolo to headline their event. Through social media, tens of angry artistes have been sharing their two cents on the issue, with many calling it a betrayal by their own country.

“For five months now we courted every cultural government department to get a small team of us to SXSW (South by South West)and had doors closed on us, the reason we were told is “no funds”.. Then I see this. These guys don’t actually care about their country. KE breaks my heart every day” tweeted, Tim Rimbui.

“Thank you @magicalkenya and @kenyaOpenGolf for giving us Kenyan Artistes another chance to showcase how brilliant we are on stage! I just performed for three hours at #antoLive and can’t wait to watch my fellow Kenyans @mafikizoloSA sindio @danaceda?” posted AntoNeoSoul.

“When Mafikizolo gets to headline a MAGICAL KENYA OPEN gig, imagine the message you are sending to all the foreign visitors! That we have the capacity to host a golf event but none to hire our own to perform? That Kenyan Artistes aren’t enough! That YOU aren’t enough” (sic)he added.

