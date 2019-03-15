Iona McCreath on fitting into her mother Ann McCreath’s big shoes

Kenya’s own fashion house, KikoRomeo, has graced various big stages including the BAFTA red carpet when Dorothy Nyong’o accompanied her daughter Lupita to the prestigious event, and now, 23-year-old IONA MCCREATH joins her mother Ann as co-designer of the brand, to take it to the next level. NJERI MAINA caught up with her a few months after she staged her maiden collection since taking up the role, at Lagos Fashion Week

Iona is tall and witty, and, enviably, manages to look stunning even in a casual T-shirt and jeans and a bare face. She wears just about anything with effortless chic. The fashion enthusiast puts us at ease with her quick wit as we settle down in Westlands for our interview. “I would describe my fashion sense as contemporary and laid back. For me, comfort is key,” she says in a matter-of-fact way.

Iona grew up in Nairobi. She attended Braeburn School before going to Scotland to complete her education. She recalls how fashion was always her interest growing up, as she would often go to KikoRomeo offices after school. Her mother and founder of KikoRomeo, Ann McCreath, would also bring home work, and Iona started helping her with design from a tender age.

KikoRomeo and Iona were actually born the same year and both have almost grown in tandem. “Fashion is an integral part of my life”, the 23-year-old elucidates. “It translates into everything I see and I do. It has always been like that. It will probably always be like that.”

One of the strongest influences in Iona’s life has to be the renowned Ghanaian fashion designer Kofi Ansah. Iona met the late Kofi during a Festival for African Fashion and Arts (FAFA) event, where she learnt that he had studied sociology in order to better integrate Ghanaian culture and dress into everyday fashion.

This helped her decide to pursue sociology in London School of Economics, where she graduated last year. “Fashion is about people.

My sociology degree helps me better understand people, and, therefore, predict people’s future behaviour, which is important for a designer, as we are taxed with creating trends as well as shaping them,” she further enunciates.

Iona feels that it is important for people to educate themselves in ways that can help them better express their stories through the means available to them, be it fashion or writing or art. She cites Kofi and La Duma, a prolific South African designer, as being excellent at this. Iona also has a Foundation in Art and Design from Central Saint Martin’s, a constituent college of University of the Arts London.

OWN COMPANY

In 2013, in her penultimate year in high school, Iona started her own company, Kikoti. It started off as a teenage brand that made affordable feminine pieces from colourful African kente print. Under Kikoti, Iona dressed big names such as Wangechi and Diana Opoti.

In 2015, she partnered with Dr Kahumbu, the founder of ‘Hands off our elephants’ movement, and came up with feminine African pieces that would be showcased in a joint event to help promote the anti-poaching campaign. Part of the proceeds from the sale of the pieces would go towards funding the campaign.

She would later feature in ID magazine as an acknowledgement of the tour de force in the fashion industry that she was coming into. Though Kikoti is no longer as active as it was in its inception years, Iona is looking at reviving it soon.

While still working on Kikoti, Iona continued designing collections for KikoRomeo in collaboration with her mother. The one collection she is most proud of is the SS2019, which premiered at Lagos Fashion Week in October last year. She was the creative director of the show as she dealt with the silhouettes, while Ann dealt with the textiles.

The line, her maiden one as the fashion house’s new creative director of brand, was inspired by the African landscape where the earth meets the water, with slate greys for icy ocean waters and yellow sunrises and sunsets. It was her first time to walk down the runway alone, as the lead designer on a major collection of such magnitude.

Speaking about her experience Iona said, “Lagos is influential around Africa and being able to integrate within the Nigerian market is strategic. It is also exciting, because of the vibrant entertainment scene, which has helped contemporary arts and culture develop to be at the heart of the economy.

Nigerians love fashion and the collection has been well received.” The SS2019 caught the eyes of a number of critics and fashion enthusiasts, and was featured in Elle USA and BET International, heralding promising times ahead for KikoRomeo with Iona at the helm.

INFLUENCES

Iona, who has apprenticed with her mother since birth, credits her as her major influence. “My mother has taught me to be single minded and driven; being raised by a strong single mother means that there is no room to completely slow down. It is always ‘go time’,” says the fashionista.

As to whether she chose the fashion life or it was chosen for her, Iona says whatever the case, she loves the direction her life has taken. “My mum is incredibly talented and she has definitely had a strong influence in shaping me into the person I am today. I do not view it as a negative thing.

She happens to be my readymade mentor, who walked me through my nascent stages and love of fashion. Having such an incredibly talented mother and choosing to work in the same industry as her simply just puts pressure on me to be as good and better. It encourages me to grow, and isn’t that a good thing?” she postulates.

As to what inspires her, Iona says she loves to travel and see the world in between creating collections. “It is interesting to travel and look at the world through the fashion lens and see how trends change from place to place, and notice the threads that connect everything. Interestingly enough, you do not have to travel far as inspiration is everywhere waiting for you to notice it,” she explains.

FASHION SCENE

“There is an incredible amount of talent in Kenya that is inspiring to look at. But, there is really not much you can do with talent if there is no infrastructure,” the creative says. She believes the local fashion scene has massive potential for growth, especially if the talent is given enough support by the government, corporates as well as the society.

“The government needs to put in proper systems in place that can help the fashion industry grow; from production of textiles to trade policies. We also need to be more proud of our fashion and buy local products. We need to embrace African dressing and stop using the Western standard as the fashion principle. We should be able to walk into a corporate meeting in African kente without feeling embarrassed or out of place,” Iona concludes.