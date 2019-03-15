Butali chase down Sailors in title push

Amos Abuga @PeopleSports11

Defending Kenya Hockey Union men’s Premier League champions Butali Sugar Warriors are out to get their campaign off to a perfect start when they play Chase Sailors in their first league match of the season.

Butali have not played since the 2-1 win over former champions Kenya Police which won them the crown in December and the match gives them a chance to take the initiative in the title race after the law enforcers were forced to a 1-1 draw by Nairobi Simba last weekend.

Midfielder midfielder Arif Shah, strikers Amos Barkibir and Calvin Odhiambo ‘Kanu’ are the new arrivals whom Butali hope to unleash on rivals this season as well as goalkeeper Linus Sang and George Mutira who were brought in last year.

Stand-in coach Godfrey Wakachunga, while predicting a tough season, expects his side to be crowned and wants them to take the first step by beating Chase Sailors.

“The boys are well prepared physically, tactically and the new signings will be a big plus for us as they have gelled well with the rest of the team. Having gauged ourselves in three games, I feel we are ready to go,” said Wakachunga.

Custodian Sang concurs with his coach, saying: “While the season might be young, it is paramount that we get a good start. Wins act as big motivators and I hope we start with a bang.”