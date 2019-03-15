Duo enjoy good form to give hosts hope

Teeing off at the par four first and 10th respectively, Simon Ngige and Dismas Indiza enjoyed good form on the first round of the Magical Kenya Open which teed off yesterday at the Karen Country Club to bring back three-under par 68 and two-under par 69 scores at the end of the round.

Thika Sports Club’s Ngige shook off a poor start that saw him bogey the first two holes at the par four first and par three second to hold par at the third, fourth and fifth holes before picking his first of six birdies at the par five sixth.

He went on to pick two more birdies at the par four eighth and ninth for a total of 34 in the first nine. Three birdies at the par five 11th and par four 15th and 17th saw him return a total of 34 in the back nine after dropping a shot at the par three 16th. Meanwhile, Johnnie Walker-sponsored Indiza started with a birdie on the par four10th and followed it up with another birdie on the par five 11th.

Things, however, spiraled out of control in the par five 12th, par four13th and par three 14th as he bogeyed the three to cancel out his good start. The Mumias-based hard hitter made a quick turn to hold par the remaining four holes for a back nine total of 37.

Playing alongside Spanish Adri Arnaus, who finished five-under par 66, and Indian sensation Shubhankar Sharma, who finished three-over par 74, Indiza found his rhythm in the first nine to hole birdies on the par three fourth, par five, sixth and par four seventh for a total of 32.“I played well despite pairing with youngsters who can put one under pressure as they are playing excellent golf.

I started with consecutive birdies at the 10th and the 11th holes before struggling at the 12th, 13th and 14th holes.

I thought I would have a bad day after those three bogeys but after calming down, I got my form back,” said Indiza after the round.

The veteran local golfer will be back on the course today at 1pm, chasing a cut on this event, which is a European Tour, after missing out last year.

Good shape

“The course is in good shape. The fairways are a bit dry but the greens have been maintained well. The wind in the morning was tricky but playing in the afternoon can be more demanding. However, I will stick to my play in the second round,” added Indiza.

Tony Omuli, the second Kenyan to tee off yesterday crumbled in his last hole, double bogeying the par-4 ninth to return a 1-over par 72.