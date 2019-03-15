Senate summons Joho over war with MCAs

Hillary Mageka @hillarymageka

Senate has summoned Mombasa Governor Hassan Joho to shed light on protracted leadership wrangles between him and Members of the County Assembly (MCAs).

Joho will appear together with his deputy William Kingi before the Senate Devolution and the Inter-governmental Committee in a fortnight to respond to allegations of sponsoring a petition to dissolve the County Assembly among other issues.

The summon followed Mombasa Senator Mohammed Faki (pictured) pleaded for Senate intervention after a local NGO intensified their push for the MCAs to be sent home for “disobeying the executive”.

“I urge the Senate to come out and protect the County Assembly of Mombasa as the guardian to avoid a situation where the House will be paralysed, giving the Executive a free hand to operate in the county,” he said, adding that Mombasa residents were on Tuesday invited to sign the petition for dissolution of the Assembly.

Deputy Speaker Prof Kithure Kindiki (Tharaka Nithi) directed the Devolution committee chaired by Laikipia senator John Kinyua to launch investigations into the matter and table before the House in the next two weeks a detailed report on the same.

“This matter touches on widespread threats to the independence of the County Assemblies and should be addressed as a way to send a warning across the country for the Executives not to interfere with Assemblies and get away with it,” he said.