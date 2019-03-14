‘I will not entertain dirty deals’

Irene Githinji @gitshee

Swashbuckling Prof George Albert Omore Magoha, the Education Cabinet secretary nominee, yesterday appeared before a mesmerised parliamentary vetting committee and declared his confidence to successfully execute demands of the docket.

With minimal disposition to modesty that appeared to tickle the 28-member panel, chaired by House Speaker Justin Muturi, Prof Magoha declared himself apolitical, a man averse to lobbying, and implied he has never been on the wrong end of the roll of honour.

He took the panel through a glittering academic and illustrious professional journey with first steps from Kisumu through to Starehe Boys’ Centre, Strathmore College, Nigeria, Ireland, United States and finally, the University of Nairobi (UoN) .

The Don

In echoes from Mario Puzo’s The Godfather novel, where the Mafioso don of dons, Don Vito Corleone’s chief executioner and enforcer, Luca Brasi declares, “fearing no man, not fearing god, not fearing death, but electing, choosing to fear the Godfather”, Magoha said he would deliver to the appointing authority and Commander-in-Chief, but implied he did not see himself playing an appendage to political whims and would only fear God as he executed his duties if appointed CS.

On his perceived impetuous demeanor, Magoha, a former Vice Chancellor of the UoN and current Kenya Professional Medical and Dentists Association chair and immediate chairman of Kenya National Examination Council (Knec), conceded that his approach is that of firmness, but from an informed position based on consultation. He rejected that he is dictatorial, and has a mechanical approach to problem resolution.

He said as man defined by success in his previous assignments, he was the right person to sweep the dirt in a ministry that has over the years faced challenges including student unrest, teacher sexual abuse, stalled laptops projects, cheating in examinations and theft of school funds by principals.

Magoha was categorical that he will not spare any corrupt elements in the ministry, if the National Assembly Committee on Appointments approves his name for the position.

“Failure is never in my vocabulary…I always want to get to where I am going by all means that are lawful. I was trained never to trust anybody, that even when you delegate, you never delegate completely because if you delegate completely then you lose control,” a resolute Magoha told the committee.

Business unusual

In a vetting session, which lasted well over three hours, Magoha was firm it will not be business as usual. “Anyone who chooses to plunder under my watch, I can dare say that I will not be sympathetic,” he warned and dared anyone who thinks he is not suitable for the job to show facts indicating his inability, if any.

Muturi said that the committee did not receive any petition against his nomination from the public.

Magoha clarified that his nomination was purely on the basis of professionalism and had never lobbied to be granted a Cabinet appointment. “I did not lobby. I am completely apolitical and my nomination is purely on professionalism. I had an opportunity to be appointed by the CIC who happens to belong to a party but I believe in execution of our mandate, we should be completely neutral. Even the Jubilee diehards will not deliver as much as I will,” he stressed.

No ethnicity

And as much as Magoha said his door will be open for legislators if approved for the position, he told them that they will also have to consider that he has targets to meet and not to ‘expect me to sit down the whole day attending to you’.

He dismissed fears that he would favour the University of Nairobi, where he once served as the VC saying he has never been either a parochial or an ethnic person… “I will disappoint you, and if I do not fit the bill then I will not serve you. I headed a university with the capacity of filling it with Luos, but there was no issue of ethnicity. If you are trying to take me towards that trajectory, I will not indulge you. By appointing someone because he comes from somewhere else I am shooting myself in the foot,” he told the committee.

On Competence Based Curriculum, Magoha said it should have been adopted earlier but to deliver effectively, he would require adequate funding.

Categorical

“In fact, we are way behind in curriculum reforms. Rwanda has done it. South Sudan has done it. I mean this is something Kenya should be leading and our sister countries follow. I am going to sleep the curriculum, wake up the curriculum,” he said.

“I support it because I have been on the other side looking for employees. Kenyans have certificates in folders and when you look at the person behind the certificate, they are not there, even PhD holders,” he added.

In as far as national examinations are concerned, and given reports of hundreds of thousands of pupils left out, Magoha was categorical that no child will be denied the opportunity to sit for exams under his watch. “It is not the mistake of the student that he doesn’t have a birth certificate. I will ensure these things are done on time,” he said.

On sex education, Magoha said much that he is a practising Catholic, it should be discussed right from home to schools.

Magoha also explained that Interior Cabinet Secretary, Fred Matiang’i is indeed one of his referees on the basis of his ministerial position and because he seconded his name to the President for appointment to Knec, despite reports that the CS was removed from UoN when Magoha was VC.

On challenges facing teachers such as strikes over unpaid dues and transfers, he said, “If you don’t know the problem you have, then you cannot deal with it and you must ensure that you consult and consult. You consult even the unions, silently, so that when you come out in public you are not shouting at each other.”

Magoha also said performance contracting is a suitable tool , explaining that the current one may need repackaging to work.