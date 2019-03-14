K24 TvNATIONALNEWSVideos

Kenya’s academic ‘Surgeon’ : Prof. Magoha vetted

Prof. Magoha

K24 Tv March 14, 2019
2,532 Less than a minute
Profesa Magoha

Prof George Magoha, the education Cabinet Secretary nominee has told parliament that under his reign corruption will not be tolerated, warning exam cartels that they were in his crosshairs.

The tough talking, with a no nonsense demeanor Prof Magoha has assured the vetting committee that he will succeed at the ministry as failure has never been in his vocabulary

If members of the National Assembly approve his nomination he will be sworn in to office, taking over over from Amb Amina Mohamed who was moved to the sports docket after her predecessor Rashid Echesa was sacked

 

Show More

Related Articles

March 15, 2019
2,398

Defeat of Brexit deal to ‘weaken’ May’s authority

March 15, 2019
2,399

Hire more nursery teachers, Sonko told

March 15, 2019
2,399

Matiang’i mourns ex-Pangani principal

March 15, 2019
2,399

MOA opposes State proposal to regulate bus fare