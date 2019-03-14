Kenya’s academic ‘Surgeon’ : Prof. Magoha vetted

Prof George Magoha, the education Cabinet Secretary nominee has told parliament that under his reign corruption will not be tolerated, warning exam cartels that they were in his crosshairs.

The tough talking, with a no nonsense demeanor Prof Magoha has assured the vetting committee that he will succeed at the ministry as failure has never been in his vocabulary

If members of the National Assembly approve his nomination he will be sworn in to office, taking over over from Amb Amina Mohamed who was moved to the sports docket after her predecessor Rashid Echesa was sacked