ET320 crash update :  Families give DNA samples 

ET320 crash

K24 Tv March 14, 2019
 Family representatives of victims of last Sunday’s  Ethiopian airlines crash have given DNA samples amid dwindling hopes of returning home with the bodies of their loved ones

Officials from the Ethiopia airline disclosed that emergency teams working at the crash site have recovered over five thousand pieces of body parts with results of the DNA samples expected to take up six months. 

Earlier chaos erupted after Ethiopian airline officials abruptly called off a meeting to brief  the affected families on the process of collecting DNA samples sparking-off angry protests.

 Here is Dennis Matara with latest update on the ongoing investigations into the Ethiopian airlines crash.

 

 

