Turkana drought alert : Alarm after two people die 

K24 Tv March 14, 2019
The country is staring at yet another severe drought with over 800, 000 people in Turkana county alone facing starvation.

 The government is tomorrow set to kick-off the process of delivering relief supplies to the affected families with reports from Turkana saying at least two people have died out of starvation.

 Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa has however assured affected residents, of the government’s commitment  to mitigate the situation with 23 counties said to be affected.

 

