ODM has no pact with Jubilee, insists Mbadi

The Orange Democratic Party (ODM) party has no plans to form a coalition with Jubilee Party to capture power in 2022.

National chairman John Mbadi yesterday dismissed a statement by Senate Leader of Minority James Orengo that ODM is working with President Uhuru Kenyatta to retain power.

“ODM is already scheming how to capture power in 2022 and believe President Uhuru could play a role in a coalition with our party,” Orengo had stated in an interview on a local television station.

A source privy to the Opposition party inner circle operations told People Daily that party leader Raila Odinga was so infuriated by the statement that he directed Mbadi to denounce it immediately.

Focus on development

Mbadi while dismissing the claims said the party had not entered into any talks with the Jubilee Party concerning the 2022 political formation.

“The outrageous statement by Orengo is not only misleading but misplaced. It is his own wish and although not a bad one, the timing was wrong,” Mbadi told a press conference at his office.

He said the Opposition party has been clear on the 2022 politics calling on players to shelve early campaigns and give leaders a chance to fulfil their country.

“It would therefore be hypocritical for us to talk about the same issue and at the same time castigate those who defy,” added Mbadi.

Orengo, who spoke during a KTN TV show on Tuesday, revealed that the party would field a presidential candidate in the next elections. He, however, did not name the candidate nor did he confirm whether the candidate would be Raila.

But Mbadi maintained that Raila was not privy to such arrangements as mentioned by Orengo.

The statement by the Siaya Senator will most likely elicit a debate especially from the wing support ers of Deputy President William Ruto, who claim that President Uhuru Kenyatta should make it public whether he was backing Raila.

The Opposition leader has stated over time that he does not want to mix campaigns for presidency with the Handshake and his role at the African Union.

According to Mbadi, the working relationship with Jubilee after the Handshake was clearly stipulated and the nine points stated did not include political arrangements.

“ODM is going for political power, and when we are holding these meetings our eyes are set on 2022. The contestation for power is going to come from a formation with ODM in it and formation of Jubilee where Uhuru is playing a role,” he added.

Ruto’s allies have claimed the Handshake was a scheme to block the DP from succeeding Uhuru, who is serving his second and final term.

They have also claimed that the President was not keen on retiring thus had struck a deal with Raila to amend that Constitution to create positions in the Executive to accommodate the two of them.

The scheme according to those in the know, involves a proposal for the creation of a powerful Prime Minister and two deputies and a single seven-year term presidency.

Said Orengo, “We are not in Jubilee and we have to be cautious about discussing their issues. Right now, we are being blamed for rocking Jubilee. We don’t want to get into their issues.”

Ends.