Haji maintains fight against graft objective

Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji on Wednesday denied allegations he is using the renewed war on corruption to profile the Kalenjin community and provided empirical data of prosecutions since he took office in April, last year.

In his first anniversary celebrations, Haji reiterated the fight against graft was not targeting any individual or community.

“We’re not targeting any individual. We have cases and we have the evidence and we’ll put it before the court of law and they will decide. We have not in any way weaponised the war against corruption,” he said.

At the same time, the DPP defended himself and Director of Criminal Investigations (DCI) George Kinoti from allegations by some politicians that they were being used to fight political battles.

“I am an errand boy for Kenyans, nobody else… and I think the same goes for DCI,” he said. The DCI and DPP have been accused of weaponising the war against corruption and targeting individuals from the Kalenjin community.

But in an interview on Citizen TV’s Jeff Koinange Live, Haji regretted that politicians were trying to politicise and tribalise the battle to weed out graft and insisted the agencies would not be deterred by anyone.

Nandi Governor Stephen Sang and MPs Oscar Sudi (Kapseret) and Caleb Kositany (Soy) on Tuesday said the anti-corruption fight was no longer objective was being criminalised to derail major projects in Deputy President William Ruto’s bedrock to scuttle his 2022 presidential ambitions. Haji said communities don’t benefit from corruption, if anything, they are the biggest losers.