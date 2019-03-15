Kiunjuri, Wamalwa grilled over ‘missing’ dam billions

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Two Cabinet secretaries yesterday recorded statements at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters over the ongoing corruption investigations on Arror and Kimwarer dams.

Devolution Cabinet secretary Eugene Wamalwa and his Agriculture counterpart Mwangi Kiunjuri, separately recorded statements over alleged loss of Sh21 billion for the two reservoirs.

Also present to record his statement was Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop.

Kiunjuri attributed his summon by DCI George Kinoti to political witch hunt and mudslinging by individuals he did not name.

He said his name has been dragged through mud in the last seven months for all the wrong reasons, which has led many Kenyans to conclude that he is a prime suspect in maize, sugar, fertiliser and now the dams’ scandals.

The CS said he has been prosecuted and judged by the court of public opinion and left to do whatever he may, to clear his name.

“I have been cooperating with investigators and I have nothing to hide on any issue that detectives want,” he said after the half-hour questioning.

Reputable Intelligence

“This is happening in a country that has one of the most reputable intelligence service in the world capable of providing reliable and actionable intelligence to assist the DCI with information on who should be treated as a suspect and who should be treated as a witness,” he added.

Kiunjuri told detectives he was not aware the ministry boardroom at Treasury Building was used to hold meetings over the dams while he was Devolution CS.

Both Kiunjuri and Wamalwa have previously served in the Water Ministry. Wamalwa reported at the DCI at 8am and left shortly after 10am.

The CS told detectives the bankrupt Italian-based firm, CMC Di Ravenna, was sub-contracted by a Chinese firm to construct the stalled Itare multipurpose dam on a budget of Sh38 billion.

The Chinese firm has since ordered CMC Di Ravenna out of site and deployed their machinery after they abandoned the site.

KVDA which is the procuring entity for both Kimwarer and Arror was shifted from ministry to ministry and at one point fell under Wamalwa’s docket while he was the Water and Irrigation minister.

Yesterday was the third day Kimosop was grilled as all indications showed possible arrests and prosecution in the coming week.