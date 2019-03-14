K24 TvNATIONALNEWS

Efficient management, delivery and distribution of vaccines

The private sector has joined the government in setting up systems to ensure efficient management, delivery and distribution of vaccines in all the 47 counties.

Representatives from the Global Alliance for Vaccine (GAVI), and the global logistics giant United Parcel Services (UPS), are in Nairobi to help train national and county health and supply chain managers, in private sector style methods of ensuring efficient supply of vaccines to all corners of the country.Participants are undergoing a weeklong training dubbed Strategic Training Executive Programme (STEP), at the Boma Hotel, Nairobi.

It is hoped that when the programme is fully operational, the public sector will be able to employ technology in sourcing, storage and inventory tracking of vaccines across the country.

Kenya currently buys vaccines worth Sh4 Billion a year, with another Sh8 Billion used in the logistics of moving the drugs to areas where they will be used.

