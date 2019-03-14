English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Mwingi Dam tragedy: Crocodile kills woman at Kyamberere dam

K24 Tv March 14, 2019
A middle aged woman is reported to have been attacked and killed by a crocodile at the Kyamberere dam in Kitui county.

Kanyiva Kilonzo is alleged to have met her death at around 7 in the morning when she went to fetch water from the dam

Residents of Ngungani village in Kitui county woke up to the disheartening news of Kanyiva Kilonzo having lost her life in the mouth of a crocodile.

The middle aged woman is said to have visited the Kyamberere dam to fetch water when the reptile attacked her.

