 Baringo mother and son drown: Two found dead in Kerio River

K24 Tv March 14, 2019
The bodies of a 26-year old woman and her 7-year old son, were this morning found in Kerio River in Krumbapsoo after being reported missing since Monday.  The two are reported to have died as a result of drowning.

Speaking on learning of the tragedy, Sagasak Location Assistant; Chief Soi Leah, said they received a call from the husband of the deceased woman informing him that he had found the bodies of his wife and son.

