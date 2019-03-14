 Baringo mother and son drown: Two found dead in Kerio River

The bodies of a 26-year old woman and her 7-year old son, were this morning found in Kerio River in Krumbapsoo after being reported missing since Monday. The two are reported to have died as a result of drowning.

Speaking on learning of the tragedy, Sagasak Location Assistant; Chief Soi Leah, said they received a call from the husband of the deceased woman informing him that he had found the bodies of his wife and son.