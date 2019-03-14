English VideosK24 TvNEWSVideos

Samburu 10-year old girl raped: Minor at Maralal Hospital

K24 Tv March 14, 2019
A 10-year old class one pupil at Losuk Primary School is recuperating at Maralal Referral Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in

her private parts, after she was allegedly ambushed and raped by a man.

According to her mother; Irene Lenguleiy, her daughter arrived home

safe after school and went to fetch water from a near by water

source, when she was attacked and raped by a man whom she was able to identify.

