Samburu 10-year old girl raped: Minor at Maralal Hospital
A 10-year old class one pupil at Losuk Primary School is recuperating at Maralal Referral Hospital after sustaining serious injuries in
her private parts, after she was allegedly ambushed and raped by a man.
According to her mother; Irene Lenguleiy, her daughter arrived home
safe after school and went to fetch water from a near by water
source, when she was attacked and raped by a man whom she was able to identify.