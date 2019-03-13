Uhuru nominates Boinnet successor

Zaddock Angira @PeopelDailyKe

President Uhuru Kenyatta yesterday nominated Hillary Mutyambai as the new Inspector General of Police. He replaces Joseph Boinnet who has been appointed Chief Administrative Secretary in the Ministry of Tourism and Wildlife.

Mutyambai was tapped from the National Intelligence Service (NIS) where he was an Assistant Director attached to the Counter Terrorism Centre.

The new police boss, himself a former police officer, has vast experience in operations having worked at senior levels, especially in counter terrorism besides serving as a diplomat.

Mutyambai is best remembered within security circles during his tenure as the Coast regional NIS boss where he launched a crackdown against Islamic extremism and radicalisation between 2015 and 2016 before he was promoted and transferred to Nairobi.

The President, for the second time, appointed an officer from the NIS.

Boinnet, who had taken over from David Kimaiyo who resigned on December 2, 2014, was also from the intelligence outfit.

Mutyambai now joins Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Noordin Haji and director of Immigration Alex Muteshi as some of the high-profile individuals Uhuru has appointed from NIS.

The outgoing police boss had worked closely with his successor and both are said to enjoy cordial working relationships, prompting security experts to read Boinnet’s hand in Mutyambai’s nomination and the appointment of the chairman of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) Eliud Ndung’u Kinuthia .

Whereas Mutyambai had worked with Boinnet at NIS for several years, Kinuthia was until January the personal advisor to the outgoing police chief on police reforms at Jogoo House.

Kinuthia is said to have been the brains behind the new police uniform, the introduction of police house allowances instead of leased houses and the administrative restructuring that consolidates police command in regions.

Handshake

Mutyambai seems to have carried the day from among five contenders that had included Police spokesman Charles Owino, DIG in charge of AP Noor Gabow, government spokesman Eric Kiraithe, ambassador to Brazil Isaac Ochieng’ and another NIS colleague Nicodemus Musyoka.

Sources also indicated that the Handshake could have played a hand in Mutyambai’s nomination as the President moves to woo Ukambani region, which he is set to tour starting tomorrow.

Presidential advisors are said to have considered a number of factors in this delicate balancing exercise, including security challenges in the country that calls for intelligence-based approaches, accountability, people involvement and fidelity to the rule of law.

Uhuru also appointed Wycliffe Ogalo as the Commissioner-General of Prisons, replacing Josiah Osugo, Brigadier Vincent Naisho Loonena as the Director-General of Kenya Coast Guard Service and Brigadier John Migui Waweru as the Director-General of Kenya Wildlife Service.

Uhuru also appointed commissioners of the National Police Service Commission (NPSC) whose nomination was approved by the Parliament on Wednesday last week.

Kinuthia who takes office as chairman of the NPSC, replacing the Johnston Kavuludi who left office last year, leads the new team.

Restructuring

Other members are Lilian Mutio Kiamba, Eusebius Karuti Laibuta, Naphtaly Kipchirchir Rono, Dr Alice Atieno Otwala and John Tentemo Ole Moyaki, who will serve on full-time basis.

The IG is appointed for a four-year, non-renewable term and is expected to hit the ground running.

Boinnet is broadly seen to have performed better than his predecessor David Kimaiyo, more so towards the end of his term when he oversaw the restructuring of the police service.

Mutyambai’s challenges will include dealing with widespread corruption which police vetting exercise spectacularly exposed, mounting reports of extra-judicial executions among others. Under the law, Uhuru is expected to nominate a person to head the National Police Service and submit it to Parliament.

Those eligible must be graduates who have served in a senior management position for at least 15 years and have knowledge and experience in the fields of criminal justice, policy development and implementation, security, sociology and law among others.