KVDA boss grilled over ‘role’ in dams scandal

Kinyuru Munuhe @kinyurumunuhe

Kerio Valley Development Authority (KVDA) managing director David Kimosop was yesterday grilled for more than eight hours at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) headquarters.

The MD was put to task to explain how requisitions for money were raised through the Integrated Financial Management System (Ifmis) for the construction of Kimwarer and Arror Multipurpose Dams without bill of quantities and designs.

As the procuring entity, investigations have shown KVDA as the primary agency that allegedly aided payment of Sh20.5billion.

After lengthy interrogation last week, National Treasury Cabinet secretary Henry Rotich told detectives he relied on official documents provided and payment obligations raised through Ifmis by KVDA. Cabinet secretaries Mwangi Kiunjuri (Agriculture), Eugene Wamalwa (Devolution) and Peter Munya (Trade) are expected to be grilled by DCI over the dams.