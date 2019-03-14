The stupidity of technology.

I pride myself in having watched most, if not all, the greatest motoring movies ever made. But I have also consciously avoided watching some of the most popular if the script was about a car that drove itself.

I have therefore never watched Herbie the Lovebug nor the Knight Rider series. Even as a kid, the concept of a self-driving car seemed absurd to me.

The idea of autonomous cars was a gimmick at conception and remains a gimmick today as it now faces the legal hurdle of who to blame in case of an accident.

Car insurance companies have remained conspicuously silent on the matter and while there are hundreds of autonomous cars being developed on the world’s roads, the legal framework allowing their use is non-existent.

Lethargy and sloth

Currently, mankind wants to computerise and automate everything. Majority of the world is convinced that automation is better when actual common sense begs to differ. Scientists who dream of covering the world with autonomous technology are either extremely lazy and have a nefarious agenda to wipe out humanity with lethargy and sloth, or, are complete morons who cannot understand the irony of the idea of autonomous technology.

Proponents argue that man is flawed and can never be perfect. Fair enough. It then follows if you apply common sense instead of technolust, that anything made by a flawed being must be inherently limited and flawed.

The concept admits in a blatantly contradictory manner that autonomous technology is necessary because man is limited in his understanding and abilities while conveniently ignoring the indisputable fact that it naturally follows that anything made by said being will be limited and flawed in its application.

The software can only learn what is fed to it through sensors built to specific parameters and can only respond as coded to by a human, who as we have established, is limited and flawed.

Absolute control

It is therefore indisputably idiotic to expect autonomous technology built by a fool to be foolproof. It is the reason why even though thoroughbred sports cars have the latest driving assistance technologies, they still come with a kill switch that hands back absolute control to the driver.

That is because the makers of such cars understand that there is a point when a driver will have to perform a manoeuvre that will baffle the computers.

Imagine, for instance, a hypothetical situation where you are driving and notice people about to carjack you. If you have a normal car you can ram the attackers’ car and make your escape.

That can’t work in an autonomous car. Sensors will simply tell the brakes that you are about to hit another car and since that is a bad thing, it will apply the brakes. It will not understand that ramming the other car is a good thing that could possibly save your life.

While I understand the fever of competition that afflicts car companies and compels them to offer the latest gadgets and conveniences in a car, I find it unforgivable when a car company ruins a good driver’s car. When images of the new Suzuki Jimny started making rounds on the Internet it was love at first sight.

The Jimny with its go anywhere mountain goat abilities and squeeze through-anywhere-size meant that it would be the ultimate off-roader. It is not accidental that the Jimny has a boxy silhouette not dissimilar to the Land Rover Defender and the Mercedes G Wagon.

Auto-braking

It was designed to evoke the explorer’s spirit and evoke it did. I wanted one desperately. Until I read a review by Australian based Car-Advice.

Apparently, on a test drive in the US using German market top-spec Suzuki Jimnys, the car got confused by a guard-rail on the highway and autonomously applied the brakes.

They tried it over and over again and again and every time the car got confused. In the end, Suzuki decided to develop a software patch for the issue. However, the bigger issue is that Suzuki felt the need to fit such devices in a Jimny of all cars. That’s as dimwitted as going camping with a microwave.

Yes, you could theoretically do it but a box of matches and some twigs is all you really need to cook a meal while camping. Every day in traffic I see old people driving their prehistoric cars safely despite thick spectacles, arthritis and bad hearing.

If you need autonomous doodahs in a car, you’re the problem. We need to go back to a simpler time, when cars, and machines in general, were as good as they could possibly be, but no more.