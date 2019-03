KDF soldiers have killed three Al-Shabaab terrorists in Bura Hache, Somalia while conducting a routine patrol.

“Today, KDF soldiers while on patrol, engaged a pocket of Al-Shabaab terrorists in the area of Bura Hache, Somalia. 3 Al-Shabaab terrorists were killed & one captured in-flight. 2 AK-47 Rifles, 1 SLR & assorted ammunition too were captured.” KDF tweet.