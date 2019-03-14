Sh7b cheap apartments to be built in Nairobi

Musa Radoli @PeopleDailyKe

The Nairobi City County yesterday conducted a ground- breaking for the construction of more than 3,000 units at a cost of Sh7 billion.

Construction of the River Bank apartments in Ngara estate, that will comprise eight blocks each 34 storeys high, is meant for low and middle income earners in line with the government’s commitment to provide affordable housing for all Kenyans.

The contractor, Zeyun Yang said they will be ready for occupation in the next 16 months with construction works expected to run round the clock.

Short cut

“This will be the first 34-storey residential apartments in East and Central Africa,” said Yang. Motorists and pedestrians who had been forced to take long circuitous routes to and from the city centre since the construction of the Thika Superhighway will benefit from a short cut which is being built by the contractor.

Right from the Sarakasi Dome former Shan Cinema through Jodongo Road, past Ngara Girls High School, through the new residential estate across Nairobi River, Kirinyaga Road, Kilome Road to join Tom Mboya Street roundabout opposite old Nation House.

“As contractors and implementers of this project, we are not going to leave out our neighbours Ngara Girls High School. We will construct a multimillion-shilling dormitory that will house more than 360 students,” said Yang.

Compensation

The ground-breaking ceremony was conducted by Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko following the compensation of hundreds of traders who were occupying the more than 10 acres next to Nairobi River by Erdemann Property Ltd – the last batch was paid yesterday before the construction works began.

Sonko said that his government had approved the construction of more than 200,000 affordable houses for middle and low income earners.

“To speedily achieve this, we have completely waived the building approval fees. We are engaging contractors who will use local materials and employ local youths,” said Sonko.