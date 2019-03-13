People DailySportsTop Stories

BetLion Releases Odds on Magical Kenya Open Golf

People Daily March 13, 2019
2,482 Less than a minute
David Wakhua.
BetLion, home of Africa’s largest jackpot – Sh 350 Million BetLion Goliath Jackpot, has today released the odds for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament to take place in Karen Country Club – Nairobi between Thursday 14th March and Sunday 17th March.
The main motivator behind pricing this tournament was in appreciation of how Kenyans love their sport; and what better way than they can enjoy and make some money as they get entertained.
South African, Justin Hardin has been primed as favourite to win the tourney with odds of 12.00. Dismas Indiza, Greg Snow, Mike Kisia are leading the pack for Kenya with a healthy 501.00 odds. BetLion’s David Wakhu is priced at 751.00 for tournament winner and 251.00 as first round leader. Customers can log in and bet at betlion.co/KenyaOpen.
“As BetLion, we love sport and are always dynamic enough to price up whatever sport our customers enjoy,” observed Spencer Okach, Managing Director – BetLion. BetLion commits to always be having markets of such tournaments, giving the best odds while at it.
Show More

Related Articles

March 13, 2019
2,651

Canada becomes the latest country to ground Boeing 737 Max aircraft

March 13, 2019
2,601

Building containing a school collapse in Lagos, Nigeria

March 13, 2019
2,564

DJ Fully Focus shuts down Vegas with a mega party

March 13, 2019
2,969

EAC Secretariat warns of threats to integration