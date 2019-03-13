BetLion Releases Odds on Magical Kenya Open Golf

BetLion, home of Africa’s largest jackpot – Sh 350 Million BetLion Goliath Jackpot, has today released the odds for the Magical Kenya Open Golf Tournament to take place in Karen Country Club – Nairobi between Thursday 14th March and Sunday 17th March.

The main motivator behind pricing this tournament was in appreciation of how Kenyans love their sport; and what better way than they can enjoy and make some money as they get entertained.