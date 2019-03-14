Beneficiaries of Inua Jamii to receive Sh12b through banks

Alvin Mwangi @PeopleDailyKe

The reintroduction of social protection programme, Inua Jamii, will see orphans, the elderly and people living with disabilities benefit from a Sh12 billion kitty.

The programme was last year suspended to allow the beneficiaries to be migrated to a new payment platform called ‘Choice Model’ which was launched by Labour CS Ukur Yattani.

Speaking on Tuesday after meeting social protection officers, Devolution Principal Secretary Nelson Marwa said the new model will enable beneficiaries to get their monthly stipend through the bank.

“The government has released Sh12 billion as direct payment to beneficiaries under the consolidated cash transfer system for those who have opened bank accounts,”he said. He added that initially, payments were being done haphazardly leading to fraudulent dealings.

But with the new model, Marwa said, the government has established a payroll with names of the beneficiaries who will receive money through PostBank, Cooperative, Equity and Kenya Commercial banks.