Building containing a school collapse in Lagos, Nigeria

At least eight children have died and many more are feared trapped after a building containing a school collapsed in the Nigerian city of Lagos.

The school, which was on the top floor of the three-storey building, in Ita Faji on Lagos Island, reportedly had more than 100 pupils.

The collapsed building was a residential block containing a number of apartments as well as the school, residents and rescue officials at the scene told the BBC. Emergency teams pulled several injured children from the rubble, rescue operation is ongoing. BBC