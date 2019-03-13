DJ Fully Focus shuts down Vegas with a mega party

USA-based Kenyan entertainer DJ Fully Focus recently shut down Las Vegas in Nevada with an astronomical party at Chateau Nightclub. The carnival was a farewell party for revellers who had thronged the 28th most populated city in the United States and most populated city in the state of Nevada for the Vegas circuit of HSBC World Rugby Sevens Series.

The sold-out party hosted hundreds of Kenyan fun lovers, among them a host of music celebrities including Yemi Alade, King Kaka, Arrow Bwoy, Victoria Kimani and Kristoff. Focus is also the creator of Atlanta’s first multi-cultural music festival PXP Fest that showcases the best of different genres including, but not limited to, Afro-beat, soca, dancehall, hip hop, reggaeton and EDM.

He owns and produces the fest with business partners Akon and Chaka Zulu, co-founder of DTP Records. PXP has also been successfully showcased in SXSW, Los Angeles, New York and now has a monthly residency in Las Vegas at the Chateau rooftop inside Paris Casino.

As a performer, he has shared the stage with some of the biggest names in entertainment such as Usher, Sean Paul, Wizkid, Steve Aoki, Rick Ross, Shaggy, Davido, Machel Montano, Future, T.I and Tiwa Savage.