Lake Victoria ‘most polluted’ fresh water body in the world

George Kebaso @Morarak

Lake Victoria has been cited as one of the four most polluted fresh water bodies in the world. In a publication titled: “Making Cities more Sustainable through Rehabilitating Polluted Urban Rivers — Lessons from China and Developing Countries” and, “Development Guidelines for Net Zero Carbon Villages in the Yangtze River Delta Region in China” is calling for urgent efforts to stop further destruction.

Around the Lake Victoria Basin, rapid growth of satellite towns are the main contributors to pollution. Population growth in Homa Bay, Migori, Rongo and Kisii is on the rise yet sustainable infrastructure for waste management remains inadequate.

Kelvin Khisa, a senior research scientist at the Kenya Industrial Research and Development Institute (Kirdi) said the lake is at the verge of complete pollution.

“Pollution is threatening Lake Victoria, its effects being characterised by waste disposal as well as rapid growth of hyacinth,” said Khisa at the Fourth Session of the United Nations Environment Assembly meeting in Nairobi.