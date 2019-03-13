Raila, DP Ruto war of words escalates

Irene Githinji @gitshee

The war of words between Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga continued yesterday with the latter telling off the former that he is no longer in his league.

In an apparent reference to Ruto, Raila indicated that he would no longer waste his time responding to “people who have panicked over” the government’s efforts to crackdown on corruption.

Raila, who was addressing supporters in Kibera yesterday also dismissed critics saying there are no intentions to break Jubilee and as much as he is working with President Uhuru to make Kenya better.

Chose peace

“Sasa mimi na Uhuru tunacheza hapa juu, wengine wanacheza huko chini (Loosely translated to mean President Uhuru Kenyatta and I are in a different league altogether while the rest are down there),” Raila said to an applaud from the crowd, he said adding that he will not answer back those insulting him.

The ODM leader affirmed that the President is still strong in his Jubilee ‘uniform’ and so is he with his ‘Orange uniform’.

And making reference to the Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) from the Handshake, Raila said they both chose peace and agreed to correct the wrongs bedeviling the country.

“We had an MoU and one of its contents was to fight corruption. Other issues included credible elections, addressing youth unemployment, discrimination on the basis of tribalism and tribalism…all these things were out together…,” Raila stated.

Raila affirmed that his Handshake with President Uhuru Kenyatta was not meant to break Jubilee party as it has been alleged adding he will continue building bridges with the President, to see a united country, free from corruption.

Further re-assuring his relationship with the President after the handshake, Raila said they are ‘on top of things’ and dismissed detractors constantly criticizing him.

He similarly stated he will no longer be engaged in exchange of words over not only his relationship with the President but also the position to fight graft in the country, which has been derailing development.

Urging Kenyans to stand firm in unity, Raila said they should ignore critics alleging that the war on corruption has been targeting certain communities.

He said investigating agencies should be allowed to do their work without interruptions, even as he called for patience as probe is undertaken.

“I want our people to stand firm, you will hear so much being said about the fight against corruption…that is is focused on some communities or tribes, all that is empty talk. Let investigations be undertaken and if you are innocent, what are you afraid of? Raila posed.

And when Nairobi Governor Mike Sonko arrived at Toi market, he told off legislators thriving in tribal politics.He also said the Deputy President William Ruto and Raila should be sat down and encouraged to work together.

“Some Mps are throwing words at the President, others on Raila and also Ruto…they should all be respected. Instead of causing feud among these leaders, a committee should be put in place where we will sit with Raila and Ruto in the spirit of handshake and commit to working together,” said Sonko.

“If this is not possible, we should consider calling church leaders to ensure the two leaders must work together. This country is bigger than the two of them.”