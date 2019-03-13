First Lady graces Mater’s ongoing heart surgeries.

PSCU @PeopleDailyKe

First Lady Margaret Kenyatta yesterday visited Mater Hospital, Nairobi where she witnessed ongoing cardiac surgeries on 10 children with complex congenital heart diseases.

The week long surgical procedures, including catheterisation, are collaborative effort between Mater Misericordiae Hospital and surgeons from the Czech and Slovak republics. The First Lady said such partnerships play an important role in complementing government efforts to expand access to quality, timely and affordable healthcare.

“This cardiac programme has offered hope to children — some as young as a month old — who have been born with heart complications that would otherwise have impacted their growth and development,” she said and described the surgeries as “miracle work of medicine.”

The Hospital’s Cardiac Mission Visit is an annual event where surgeons from the two countries conduct difficult congenital heart procedures which have so far benefited more than 100 children over the last eight years.

Mater chief executive officer Dominic Mwenja said their goal is to turn the hospital into a regional centre of excellence in cardiac surgeries.