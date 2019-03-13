Mercy unchanged – style of music remains firm

At a time when Kenya’s gospel industry is becoming more and more secularised, Mercylinah

Wambugu-Mandala’s style of music remains firm. Her husband, Victor Mandala, tells us more about the Nashukuru hit maker

Sylvia Wakhisi @PeopleDailyKe

Did Mercylinah always want to be a musician?

I met her in her adulthood, but according to what I gather from her and her family, she has loved singing since she was a child, though she did not know that one day she would be an outstanding musician.

She would sing in Sunday school and this continued even when she went to high school when she released her first song. At that point, she really didn’t understand she was talented and she would teach people how to sing, but she wouldn’t tell them she was the one who wrote a particular song out of fear of being ridiculed.

What happened next?

As she continued to grow, she discovered she had a talent in singing. She pursued a course in pharmacy and upon completion; her father wanted her to further her studies. But she remained adamant, she wanted to be a musician. She just wanted to study pharmacy as her starting point and later immerse herself in something that she was passionate about.

How did the two of you meet?

We met in 2008 at a college graduation ceremony where I was the master of ceremonies and she was one of the musicians who had been invited. I had listened to her album Nashukuru, but it was amazing watching her live. We exchanged numbers, but stayed for a year without communicating. We met again and things just starting falling into place and here we are!

What attracted you to her?

First, I believe that God led me to her. When we met, I had just ended a relationship that was not working. I had taken a break after being heartbroken. I asked God to lead me to the right person and one day Mercylinah came into my mind. Though we come from different tribes, we just clicked. She was a serious born again Christian.

As a Christian, I also wanted to be with someone who was born-again. Her beauty also attracted me to her and I am proud of her. She is kind-hearted. Since we are from different tribes, some people discouraged me from marrying her, but that didn’t move me. I remained steadfast that I was marrying her as an individual, not her tribe.



For how long have you been married?

We got married in August 2012 and have two daughters aged five years and 7 months respectively. Though there have been challenges, God’s grace has been sufficient. Prayers and communicating freely has kept our marriage alive.

How has the journey been?

It has been an amazing journey, with its ups and downs, but we thank God for this far. When we first met, she had released two albums Nashukuru and Ebenezer. Before that she had released Asante Bwana, which she took to media houses, but it didn’t get any airplay. Someone advised her to release another album in Kikuyu language, but this also hit a snag.

She was discouraged by this turn of events, but I kept on encouraging and re-assuring her that everything would be fine. She continued to receive testimonies of people who had been blessed and transformed by her songs and this made her start a worship ministry in 2014, called Yadah International, which also has Yadah Worship Fests. Her aim was to reach out to as many people as possible not just through her songs.

Tell us about Yadah Worship Fests.

It’s basically a worship ministry, which takes place about four times in a year. We visit various places across the country. Whenever we have this event, Mercylinah calls aspiring musicians from different churches a day before the actual event and provides them with free music training, specifically on worship.

She teaches them on how to make use of their vocal chords. After the event, we usually feel greatly fulfilled and I am happy offering her my support as we continue serving God.

What is your role in her life?

Besides being her greatest form of support, I am her number one fan. She is not active on social media and since she is in the limelight, I take up that responsibility to update the public on her work and her schedule.

In the Yadah events, which mostly take place at night or Sundays afternoon, I accompany her and I am usually the master of ceremonies. Sometimes people may think that I am the one playing the biggest role, but she is actually the brains behind Yadah Ministry.

What else does she do apart from music?

Her heart is fully into music, though she does run small businesses on the side.

What are some of the high and low moments you have gone through together?

Our wedding day was one of our highest moments. When we got married, our prayer was that everything would run smoothly and we would be blessed with children. However, she miscarried our very first pregnancy and it was painful for both of us.

I kept on encouraging her and telling her that everything happens for a reason and from that, her song Hutendeka Kwa Wema was birthed. Years later she got pregnant and I was even allowed to go into the labour room to witness the miracle of birth.

Any advice to other married couples?

Marriage is not a walk in the park, but when you involve God in everything and make communication a part and parcel of you, your marriage will withstand all storms.