Kenyans to use M-Pesa on China’s AliExpress

Mutwiri Muriithi @mutwirimuriithi

Kenyan online shoppers can now use M-Pesa to pay for goods from the global e-commerce platform AliExpress, an online shopping portal for businesses and retail customers.

Safaricom said yesterday it had secured a deal to use its M-Pesa mobile payment service for online shopping on AliExpress.com, run by Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba Group. Under the deal, Ant Financial, an affiliate of Alibaba that runs the portal’s payment services, will offer M-Pesa as one of the payment options with transactions denominated in Kenyan shillings, Safaricom said.

The move especially targets microtraders in the country who source goods and other supplies from manufacturers in China. The partnership will allow M-Pesa users to shop on AliExpress without a credit card.

“As our customers get more digital, they want to shop in a more digital kind of a format, that’s why we are seeing e-commerce growing,” said Safaricom’s chief customer officer, Sylvia Mulinge.

The partnership, she added, seeks to connect Kenyans to more business opportunities by enabling them to seamlessly source, purchase and import goods from the world’s leading manufacturers.

Global e-commerce

The partnership will also enable Kenyan customers enjoy the safety and convenience of M-Pesa while shopping on AliExpress while at the same time pulling down barriers to effective trade by facilitating global e-commerce.

Kenyans shopping on AliExpress will be presented with M-Pesa as one of the payment options when checking out their shopping cart on the website after which they will key in their mobile phone number then receive an automated prompt on their phone to type their M-Pesa pin to complete the transaction.

Standard Lipa Na M-Pesa charges will be applicable for each transaction and the goods will be delivered to their post office box numbers as the delivery location for the procured items.