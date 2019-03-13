Laikipia MCAs set to audit Executive

Paul Ndung’u @PeopleDailyKe

Laikipia County Assembly Public Accounts Committee (PAC) now wants to interrogate the Executive over irregular use of public funds in the last six years.

The committee will have a heavy task auditing financial transactions from 2013/14 financial year to date after the previous Assembly failed to scrutinise the Auditor General’s reports.

According to the PAC chair Daniel Mugweru, the committee decided to start from the beginning so that all the queries can be answered and ensure the same mistakes are not repeated.

“A government is held in continuity and if there are officers that we need to summon to answer some questions from the former administration, we will summon them to ensure every question is answered,” he said.

Stealing public funds

Mugweru said issues of illegalities in the procurement procedures were highly disregarded by officers which led to contracts and purchases being done without following the law.

Further, there were multiple inter borrowing from one department to the other without approval from the Controller of Budget especially in the 2013/14 financial year. Mugweru said after the report is tabled in a few months, recommendations will be made where those who will be found to have stolen public funds will be prosecuted.

This, he said, will be a lesson to those who have a trend of stealing from the public and thinking that no action will be taken against them.