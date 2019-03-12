Boeing shares drop after Ethiopian Airlines crash

Boeing Co shares tumbled more than five per cent on Monday after China, Indonesia and Ethiopia ordered airlines to ground the aircraft maker’s best-selling line of jets after the second deadly crash of one of the planes in just five months.

While the slide lopped off $12.7 billion (Sh1.3 trillion) in the market value of one of the 10-year bull market’s powerhouse stocks, the one-day loss was far more limited by the closing bell than earlier in the session as some investors bet long-term risks were limited.

The volatility followed Sunday’s crash of a Nairobi-bound Boeing 737 MAX 8 operated by Ethiopian Airlines just minutes after takeoff from the country’s capital Addis Ababa, killing all 157 on board.

The same model, flown by Lion Air, crashed off the coast of Indonesia in October, killing all 189 on board. The single-aisle 737, the world’s most-sold commercial aircraft, is central to Boeing’s future. –REUTERS