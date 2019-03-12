Father crashed by loss of daughter

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

The joy of a father reuniting with her daughter was abruptly cut short when Benson Birundu received the shocking news of flight ET320 crash.

For five long hours, he had travelled from Kisii to Nairobi to receive his daughter, Anne Mogoi, who was returning home from Austria where she was pursuing her PhD studies at University of Natural Resources and Life Sciences (BOKU) in Vienna.

A grief-stricken Birundu said he talked to his daughter on WhatsApp when she arrived in Addis Ababa where she expressed apprehension on the remainder of her journey.

“My daughter told me she had a gut feeling about her connecting flight but I told her to believe in God,” he said.

Mogoi graduated from Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology (JKUAT) in 2012 before she enrolled for masters at Pan Africa University in Algiers before moving to Austria.