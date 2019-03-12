University mourns promising student

Bernard Gitau @benagitau

A third-year law student at Georgetown University in Washington, USA, who was on his journey home for a funeral is one of the casualties of flight ET320.

Cedric Asiavugwa was travelling to Trans Nzoia to attend the burial of his fiancee’s mother when the crash happened.

The university announced his death describing the 32-year-old as a committed student who believed in working to make the lives of other people better.

“With his passing, the Georgetown family has lost a stellar student, a great friend to many, and a dedicated champion for social justice across East Africa and the world,” said a joint letter from William Treanor, executive vice president and dean at Georgetown Law, and the Rev. Mark Bosco, vice president for mission and ministry at Georgetown University. Asiavugwa grew up in Luzu village in Kakamega county.