Cops probe threats on tea factory director

Police are investigating death threats sent through two mobile telephones to lawyer Chege Kirundi who chairs the 8,000-member Kiru Tea Factory in Murang’a county.

Detectives from the Directorate of Criminal Investigations Homicide Unit are interrogating a prime suspect, who allegedly sent the threatening messages to Kirundi from Kiamumbi estate in Nairobi.

The first message was sent to the lawyer on January 7 after the firm’s Company Secretary Bernard Kiragu reported to the Buru Buru Police Station that he had been shot on the chest by men riding in a motor cycle. The other threats were made on February 7.

Police have detained the suspect at the Muthaiga Police Station after securing orders at the Kiambu Chief Magistrate’s court allowing them to hold him until March 18.