Governor now wants Mukhtar suit thrown out dismissed

Bernice Mbugua @BerniceMuhindi

Garissa Governor Ali Korane has asked the court to dismiss a suit seeking his ouster, saying it is propelled by malice and clan hatred.

The Governor said the suit which was filed by father of a former Garissa Finance executive Idriss Mukhtar, who is in a coma after he was shot in the head on August 19 last year, is an abuse of court process.

Korane in response claims that, the petitioner Aden Bare is on a fishing expedition seeking to obtain information to build a case against him saying that the suit does not disclose a reasonable cause of action against him.

“This petition lacks merit and has been filed in bad faith by the petitioner in an attempt to seek retribution for the shooting of his son, which he claims I am responsible for,” he said in court documents.

The governor through his lawyer, Senior Counsel Ahmednasir Abdullahi states that Bare has made statements against him in the aftermath of his son’s shooting and has also written to the DPP to ask that he is prosecuted.