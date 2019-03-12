World leaders mourn victims of Sunday air crash in Ethiopia

Mercy Mwai @wangumarci

Global leaders yesterday sent messages of condolences to Kenya and Ethiopia following the air crash in Ethiopia that killed 157 people, including 32 Kenyans.

“I would like to express, on behalf of the Chinese people and government as well as on my own behalf, our deep condolences to the unfortunate victims and our heartfelt solicitude to the bereaved families,” President Xi Jinping said in his message to President Uhuru Kenyatta. Xi said China also lost eight of its nationals in the Sunday morning accident.

Humanitarian workers

Ethiopia’s Parliament declared a day of mourning to honour victims of the crash. The World Food Programme (WFP) said it had lost seven humanitarian workers.

“As we confront this terrible loss, we reflect that all these WFP colleagues were willing to travel and work far from their homes and loved ones to help make the world a better place to live in,” WFP said in a statement.

In Kenya, the media fraternity mourned journalist Anthony Ngare, who lost his life in the crash.

Ngare, who was the UN’s cultural agency deputy director of communications had just represented Kenya at a UN conference in Paris and was on his way to Nairobi.

In Nigeria, writers, scholars and journalists mourned the loss of Nigerian-born Canadian professor and writer Pius Adesanmi who was among the victims of Sunday’s air disaster.

In a statement on Facebook, the community regretted that was dealing with the “painful loss of their friend who was travelling to Nairobi to attend an African Union, Economic, Social and Cultural Council meeting.

Adesanm was active on social media, where he “flagellated the Nigerian ruling class” with well-thought essays, amassing a huge following in the process.