K’Ogalo need victory against Petro Atletico to qualify for CAF

For Gor Mahia, the arithmetic is simple, just win your final group game and a quarter-final slot in the CAF Confederation Cup is yours.

Easier said than done, but K’Ogalo have won all home games and should be through if they keep that routine against Angola’s Petro Atletico at Kasarani Stadium on Sunday.

Victory guarantees progress regardless of the result in Algiers between Hussein Dey and Zamalek. Petro ensured that when they slowed down the Algerian club with a humbling 2-0 win in Luanda moments before Zamalek thrashed K’Ogalo 4-0 in Alexandria, Egypt on Sunday.

At Alexandria’s Borg el Arab stadium, Gor’s away day blues in the continent’s second tier club competition escalated following the thrashing that plunged them bottom of Group D.

The heavy defeat came against a backdrop of the most meticulous preparation by the club for any away match this season. The team flew to Egypt from Algeria eight days ago and camped to acclimatise, hoping for better results than those recorded in Luanda, Angola and Algiers against Petro and NA Hussein Dey respectively.

But that was not to be for as the good book holds ‘Those who are first will be last and those who are last will be first’ Gor sunk from the highs of leading the group for the first three rounds to the bottom ahead of Sunday’s final round.

Zamalek, bottom of the group for the first three rounds, magically strode to the top and could actually progress should results in Algiers and Nairobi go their way.

Perhaps it was such assuring prospect for Gor that contributed to their dismal show in Alexandria. Having adequately spent time and acclimatised to the cold climate in Egypt, Samuel Onyango and goalkeeper Fredrick Odhiambo combined to negate any notion of a good start.

Onyango needlessly fouled an opponent at the edge of the box to gift Zamalek a free-kick. Odhiambo then hesitated to go for the in-swinger and his indecisiveness gave the Egyptian club an opening goal inside 10 minutes.

Another defensive mix-up ensured K’Ogalo got punished from the second set piece Zamalek got as Odhiambo was helpless when Youssef Obama riffled in from eight yards unchallenged.

Zamalek grew comfortable in the game as Gor survived the barrage of attacks until late in the game when concentration lapses allowed Zamalek two late goals.

All is not lost for Gor as should they win, Petro Atletico’s dream will automatically end while Hussein Dey and Zamalek will cancel each other out.