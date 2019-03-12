State mulls Sh86b write-off for five ailing sugar factories

Baraka Karama and Dickens Wasonga @PeopleDailyKe

The government plans to write off Sh85.5 billion debt owed by five State-owned sugar companies in readiness for privatisation of the firms as it seeks to revamp Kenya’s ailing sugar sector. Such a move will relieve Mumias, Sony, Chemelil, Muhoroni and Nzoia Sugar companies of financial obligations accrued over the years.

Speaking in Kisumu during the second stakeholders consultative meeting, Agriculture Cabinet Secretary Mwangi Kiunjuri also disclosed that Sh1.9 billion had so far been released to pay farmers who had delivered cane directly. He said that the remaining Sh800 million will be paid once the supplementary budget is approved by National Treasury.

Industry stakeholders

The CS directed the sugar taskforce which he co-chairs together with Kakamega Governor Wycliffe Oparanya to jumpstart public consultative forums with industry stakeholders.

“The government is fully committed to the revival of the sugar sub-sector and is keen on ensuring improved performance by the sugar milling companies and to achieve competitiveness, in terms of locally produced sugar in the Common Market for Eastern and Central Africa (Comesa) region,” Kiunjuri said.

These raft of measures come even as some stakeholders in the sugar industry have been opposing the privatisation process calling for a public participation forum. In January this year, a special taskforce formed by President Uhuru Kenyatta to look into the plight of cane farmers was forced to postpone its public engagement with farmers due to delayed payment.

A parallel taskforce led by former chairman of the defunct Kenya Sugar Board Saul Busolo accused Kiunjuri of failing to include farmers in the 16-member committee.

The Busolo-led lobby Kenya National Alliance of sugarcane Farmers Organisation presented a report to Agriculture CS Mwangi Kiunjuri and ODM leader Raila Odinga who was in attendance. The former prime minister said merging the State-owned millers was inevitable since several attempts to revive the industry by past regimes had failed.

“The mills have become obsolete, and are therefore not viable to make the industry gainful to investors and the sugarcane farmers,” he said. Raila said while the bailout plan by government was a good gesture, it was not sustainable and a long-term solution is still required.

“We must be serious about privatisation this time round. If we honestly want to fix this industry once and for all and make it economically viable, then we must conclude this process,” Raila said.

Privatisation Commission Chief executive Joseph Kosgey said nearly all the State- owned sugar millers were technically insolvent and have become loss making ventures which are unsustainable. He said the firms are experiencing delayed salary payment to employees, and farmers and biting shortage of cane.

Highly indebted

“Public millers are highly indebted and the debt portfolio keeps rising which is not good for any business entity and privatisation is long overdue,” Kosgey said. Stakeholders in the sugar industry gave the Privatisation Commission three months to identify strategic investors who will then take over the management of the under-performing public millers through privatisation .

The consultative meeting also resolved that the Sugar Act which had been discarded be reinstated to help boost efforts to revitalise the industry and to control the issue of importation of cheap sugar that floods the local market. The Act will also address the problems around financing which has continued to affect the industry for several years.

And as the sector awaits the reintroduction of Act, the meeting also resolved that the sugar regulations be Gazetted by Agriculture CS immediately to create a conducive environment for the operations in the troubled industry .

The six resolutions expected to offer a lifeline to the sector, if implemented, included the establishment of a special privatisation committee to fast-track the process and guard against possibility of current managers of the factories canibalising machines and carting away other assets of the firms.

It was further resolved that Agriculture CS should ensure proper management of the public mills during the transition period.